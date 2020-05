Segment 1: Casey Near, Executive Director of Counseling for Collegewise, joins guest-host Terry Savage to discuss the challenge of making decisions about college amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segment 2: Sheila Weinberg, Founder and CEO of Truth in Accounting, joins Terry to talk about the financial troubles of the state of Illinois. What is the truth about the state’s financial situation and how has the pandemic impacted the numbers?