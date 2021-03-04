Wintrust Business Lunch with Terry Savage 3/4/21: Is the IRS ready to send out another stimulus check?

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the latest update for the next COVID-19 relief package and the importance of freezing your credit if you think you have been a victim of IDES fraud. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati's, tells John how his great pizza company is planning to celebrate it's 50th anniversary.