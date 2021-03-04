Wintrust Business Lunch with Terry Savage 3/4/21: Is the IRS ready to send out another stimulus check?

On today’s Wintrust Business Lunch, guest-host Terry Savage talks to Eric Smith, Frontline Manager for Cybersecurity Technical Operations, Internal Revenue Service about people still waiting for their 2019 tax refund, how the office closures due to COVID-19 impacted service, why you should file taxes electronically and an update on the status of your stimulus checks. Terry also talks about the stock market news of the day and answers all of your financial questions about stimulus, taxes and unemployment.

