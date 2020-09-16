Wintrust Business Lunch with Steve Bertrand 9/16/20: The state of Chicago’s housing inventory amid COVID-19

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins Steve Bertrand to give an update on the latest market news including shares of Kraft Heinz popping after announcing it would sell its natural cheese business to Groupe Lactalis on top of a Wall Street Journal reported that Kraft Heinz is planning to cut $2 billion in costs over the next five years.

Segment 2: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins Steve Bertrand to answer some of the questions surrounding the Federal Open Market Committee meeting taking place this week. What message is the Fed sending regarding low interest rates?What does this mean for consumers? And what implications does this have in a broader economic sense?