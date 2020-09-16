Wintrust Business Lunch with Steve Bertrand 9/16/20: The state of Chicago’s housing inventory amid COVID-19

Segment 1: Dennis Rodkin, Residential Real Estate Reporter for Crain’s, joins Steve Bertrand to talk about recent real estate news including a two-story house built atop a vintage Printers Row building, a Bucktown homeowner who created above-the-ground outdoor spaces on a new double-decker green roof and why fewer single-family homes were on the market in Chicago than at any time since January 2007, the earliest data available from the Chicago Association of Realtors.
Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m.