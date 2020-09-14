Wintrust Business Lunch with Steve Bertrand 9/14/20: Stock market rally, Amazon’s hiring spree and what we know about the Oracle-Tik Tok partnership

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

Steve Bertrand broadcasting LIVE from Cork & Kerry At The Park

Segment 1:  Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins Steve Bertrand to talk about today’s stock market activity, the latest on the possible Oracle-Tik Tok deal and how many people are dipping into their 401K amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Segment 2:  Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells Steve Bertrand the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including a Chicago startup that creates a system that allows bars to offer self-serving taps and a hard kombucha beverage made in Chicago hitting the market

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives Steve a round-up of the latest business stories including PepsiCo launching a drink to aid sleep, Amazon’s latest hiring spree and the U.S. News & World Report releasing their latest college rankings.

Share this story

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Thursdays at 12:20p with Bill Geiger, Chicago’s Retirement Planning Expert

Business News

More Business News
More Business News

Popular