Wintrust Business Lunch with Jon Hansen 10/6/20: Stimulus negotiations scrapped, analyzing your 401(k) and The Second City up for sale

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins Jon Hansen to talk about what is moving the stock market today.

Segment 2: Bankrate analyst James Royal talks to Jon Hansen about how you can tell if your 401(k) retirement plan is either too conservative or too aggressive.

Segment 3: David Whitaker, President and CEO, Choose Chicago, tells Jon that Condé Nast Traveler announced today that Chicago was voted the best large city in the United States in its annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including The Second City going up for sale, Apple announcing a big new event and Boeing saying COVID-19 will cut demand for planes for a decade.