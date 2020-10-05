Wintrust Business Lunch with Jon Hansen 10/5/20: Regal Cinemas to close all U.S. locations and stocks rise amid stimulus hopes and President Trump’s improving health

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins Jon Hansen to talk about how the market is reacting to the news of President Trump’s health after he contracted the coronavirus and was taken to the hospital over the weekend.

Segment 2: Pamela Maass, Executive Director of Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce, tells Jon Hansen about the first ever Wicker Park Bucktown Restaurant Week.

Segment 3: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells Jon the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including the winners of the 1871 Momentum Awards and The Mom Project launching a new certificate program for minority women.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Regal Cinemas suspending operations at all U.S. locations and candy makers trying to navigate Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic.