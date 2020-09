Segment 1: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with guest host Ilyce Glink about a variety of tech stories including Microsoft’s new technology to detect deepfake videos and Apple and Google working together to expand coronavirus exposure notifications.

Segment 2: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including United Airlines planning job cuts and how the pandemic is impacting uniform sales.