Segment 1: Brian Battle, Director at the Performance Trust Companies, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims and the impact the numbers will have on the economy moving forward.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Bitcoin scammers targeting the Twitter accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Barack Obama and other famous tech executives, entertainers and politicians in what appears to be a large-scale hack.