Wintrust Business Lunch with Ilyce Glink 7/1/21: Employment on the upswing, real estate and cash top Americans’ list of preferred investments, and Google tackles food insecurity

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink breaks down the weekly jobless claims, how the market is reacting to the numbers, how many jobs were created in May and what we can expect from the June jobs numbers being released tomorrow.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with guest host Ilyce Glink about a variety of tech stories including Apple saying to keep some of their products a ‘safe distance’ away from medical devices, Google launching a website for people struggling with food insecurity, and Facebook unveiling Bulletin, its Substack newsletter competitor.

Segment 3: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, chats with Ilyce about a new study that shows real estate and cash top Americans’ list of preferred investments over next 10 years.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Walgreens shares falling on fears that the vaccination boost will fade, an 82-year-old pilot who trained as an astronaut 61 years ago will be going to space with Jeff Bezos and SpaceX launching 88 satellites in a “rideshare” delivery mission.