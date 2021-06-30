Wintrust Business Lunch with Ilyce Glink 6/30/21: Private payrolls rise, record prices in the new vehicle market, and young adults are leading the summer travel surge

COLMA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 14: Brand new Subaru cars are displayed on the sales lot at Serramonte Subaru on May 14, 2021 in Colma, California. New cars are becoming hard to find and the prices have surged as dealerships are having trouble with inventory due to the global chip shortage and global supply chain issues brought on by COVID-19-related complications. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com Senior industry analyst, joins guest host Ilyce Glink to talk about a new survey that shows how remote work had a positive effect on many people’s finances.

Segment 2: Jonathan Smoke, Chief Economist, Cox Automotive, joins Ilyce to talk about the supply chain issues that have impacted the automotive industry, what is going on with used and new car pricing, where we should be looking for some deals and when we can expect the industry to get back on track.

Segment 3: Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist, National Association of Realtors, tells Ilyce about the booming housing market, why housing prices continue to rise, the condo market coming back, the ongoing issues with housing inventory, the concern over the possibility of interest rates rising, and when we will see housing prices finally come down.

Segment 4: Melanie Lieberman, Senior Travel Editor, The Points Guy, talks to Ilyce about the boom in travel and how many young adults plan to spend much more on travel this summer than they did the summer before the COVID-19 pandemic.