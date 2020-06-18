Wintrust Business Lunch with Ilyce Glink 6/18/20: Jobless claims dip, stock market mixed and a virtual reality vacation

Ilyce Glink is an award-winning real estate and personal finance expert. You can find out more about her at ThinkGlink.com.

CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with guest host Ilyce Glink about a variety of tech stories including how virtual reality can stave off loneliness, the way video has impacted our view of police and the upcoming Apple Worldwide Developers Conference.

WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including McDonald’s cutting 25 seconds off its drive-thru time and Chicago approving cocktails-to-go and expanded patios as part of the city’s reopening plan.