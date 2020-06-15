Wintrust Business Lunch with Ilyce Glink 6/15/20: Stock market comeback, record low mortgage rates and United Airlines borrows $5 billion against its frequent-flyer program

Segment 1: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke joins guest host Ilyce Glink to tell us about the latest Chicago startup innovation including a Chicago travel startup who raised $11.6M to help travel and hospital companies with data on their customers, a Chicago startup that makes it super easy to appeal your property taxes and an artificial intelligence startup working to help people better leverage their professional network, raising funding from Harlem Capital, a New York VC firm known for investing in diverse founders.

Segment 2: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Analyst, Bankrate.com, tells Ilyce about the reasons behind the stock market volatility and record low mortgage rates.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including United borrowing against its frequent flyer program and streaming service Quibi blaming coronavirus for their below-plan performance.