Wintrust Business Lunch with Ilyce Glink 12/22/20: Stocks end mixed as Congress passes a new relief package, the impact of COVID-19 on the retail industry and Apple looking to produce an electric car by 2024

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins guest host Ilyce Glink to talk about how the market is reacting to the COVID-19 relief package.

Segment 2: Amanda Lai, Manager at McMillanDoolittle, talks to Ilyce Glink about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted retail and the expectations for the holiday season and as we head into 2021.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Burger King adding a dollar menu and Apple looking to develop a passenger vehicle that would include its own breakthrough battery technology