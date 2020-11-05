Wintrust Business Lunch with Ilyce Glink 11/5/20: Stocks rise, jobless claims fall and retailers prepare for Black Friday

Segment 1: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with guest host Ilyce Glink about a variety of tech stories including Apple announcing another event, Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature costing $10,000 and what we can expect from this year’s Black Friday events (hint: they already started!)

Segment 2: Matt Vannini, President of Restaurant Solutions, Inc., tells Ilyce how the latest COVID-19 mitigations may impact restaurants forever.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the weekly jobless claims and employees of McDonald’s filing lawsuits saying the company isn’t doing enough to protect workers from COVID-19.