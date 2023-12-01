Segment 1: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins John Williams to look at the stock market and express why he is excited about it and why everyone with a 401k should be even more jolly going into the holiday.

Segment 2: Aaron Erter, CEO of James Hardie joins to spread the word on the quality siding products they offer to allow the housing industry to flourish and add value to the home. They look at the numbers that have cemented James Hardie as a top provider and what the future may have in store.

Segment 3: Lizzy Lopez, Founder & CEO of Tequila 1349 comes to the show to tell the family history of how she created a successful and eco-friendly tequila. Coming from both Chicago and Jalisco, Mexico, she demonstrates her expertise in the tequila making process and how they are bringing the flavors from the highlands of Jalisco to the Windy City.