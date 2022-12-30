Finance and Economy of New Year Concept. 2023 text on wooden blocks in vintage background.

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John Williams to give us a recap on financial matters, to share her New Year’s resolutions for home buyers, sellers, and personal finance. Ilyce also gave a recap of the year in money with the crypto meltdown, stock market meltdown mortgage market meltdown etc.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about Chicago’s top angel investors, and why the city needs more people to write early checks to the city’s emerging startups. Jim also shares information on a Chicago sports betting app that made another acquisition.