Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Economist and former Obama advisor Austan Goolsbee has been appointed new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. He’ll start in January and will begin voting next year on Fed policy matters, including rate decisions. Goolsbee is currently a professor of economics at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Also, Chicago-based McDonald’s is testing a new small-format location in Texas that includes new technology.