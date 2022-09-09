Segment 1: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins John to talk about how the Fed is going to continue combat inflation, how the market is reacting to the news, and why it will be good for investors moving forward.

Segment 2: Laura Ellis, Executive Vice President and President of Residential Sales, Baird & Warner, talks to John about housing inventory being at historical lows, how they are seeing increased demand, and when we are likely to see a shift in the market.

Segment 3: Jennifer Bell, CMO, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, tells John about Lettuce’s new partnership with DoorDash to make the online ordering experience much better for customers.