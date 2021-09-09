Wintrust Business Lunch 9/9/21: Jobless claims continue to decline, Amazon to open cashier-less Whole Foods stores and what new products to expect at Apple’s September event

A woman walks past a Whole Foods supermarket in Washington, DC, March 20, 2020. – Whole Foods, like several other retailers, is reserving some hours for customers 60 years and older to minimize contact with others as people social distance due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about the weekly jobless claims continuing to decline, what we should expect in the future as extra unemployment benefits expire, and the market reaction to the latest jobs data.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including what we know about Apple’s next event, most U.S. consumers are still not using Apple Pay, that tastiness of the new Impossible Chicken Nuggets, and the amount of electricity used to mine Bitcoin.

Segment 3: Frank Tiessen, President, Carrera of America, tells John about the increased interest in physical toys, how their business has been impacted by chip shortages, and the growing trend of slot car kits as adults and children find new ways to entertain themselves amid the pandemic.

WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Amazon saying it will open two cashier-less Whole Foods next year, Michigan GM plant extending shut-down over Chevy Bolt recall, and the NFL partnering with Verizon for an enhanced fan experience.