Wintrust Business Lunch 9/9/20: Stock market rebound, emergency savings have been drained and Navy Pier’s rooftop bar presses on

Segment 1: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, joins John to discuss a new survey that says 35% of U.S. adults report having less emergency savings now than they did before the pandemic, while just 13% say they have more.

Segment 2: Kathleen Jenkins, Director of Sales and Marketing, Offshore Rooftop and Bar, tells John about how their business is doing amid the pandemic and why they chose to remain open at Navy Pier despite the rest of the attraction closed on Labor Day.

Segment 3: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the ups and down of the stock market, how hiring is slowing and how much more it is costing families as children are moving back in with their parents due to COVID-19.