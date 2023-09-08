Segment 1: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about the chances we see a recession, the Fed’s battle to bring down inflation, how the markets have been performing since June, what is going on with the housing market, and

Segment 2: Cecilia Cuff, Co-owner, Bronzeville Winery, talks to John about their business, the mission to create a space where community comes together, and the incredible food and wine you can try when you visit.

Segment 3: Andy Lansing, CEO, Levy, tells John about how they built their business from a single deli in Water Tower Place to being in some of the country’s largest sports and entertainment venues, and the challenge of operating successfully on such a large scale.