Segment 1: Ben Winck, markets and economy reporter, Insider, joins John to talk about what it means that our economy might be in a ‘growth recession.’

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including the big Apple announcement, and the Amazon CEO saying the company has no plan to require workers to return to the office.

Segment 3: Jason Lesniewicz, Senior Director Cultural Tourism, Choose Chicago, tells John about International Greeter Day happening this Saturday where local Chicago greeters will take visitors on a free, volunteer-led tour that will showcase the best of Chicago’s history, architecture and culture.

Segment 4: Elmwood Park Mayor Skip Saviano tells John about Elmwood Park’s newest event, Sip N’ Stroll in Central Park taking place on Friday, September 9th from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.