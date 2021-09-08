Wintrust Business Lunch 9/8/21: Terry Savage – Job openings reach a record high

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: A ‘Now Hiring’ sign is displayed at a fast food chain on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Nearly 650,000 retail workers gave notice in April, the biggest one-month worker exodus in the retail industry in more than 20 years, amid a strengthening job market. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about a new report out today showing that there are 10.9 Million unfilled jobs, unemployment benefits ending for 11 million people, the stock market being at all-time highs, wages rising and how concerned we should be about inflation. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Jim Myer, CFO (and interim President and CEO), Choose Chicago, tells John about the city of Chicago’s summer tourism numbers. How did things look in the summer and what’s the overall outlook for fall?