Wintrust Business Lunch 9/8/21: Terry Savage – Job openings reach a record high

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about a new report out today showing that there are 10.9 Million unfilled jobs, unemployment benefits ending for 11 million people, the stock market being at all-time highs, wages rising and how concerned we should be about inflation. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.
Segment 2: Jim Myer, CFO (and interim President and CEO), Choose Chicago, tells John about the city of Chicago’s summer tourism numbers. How did things look in the summer and what’s the overall outlook for fall?