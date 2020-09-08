Wintrust Business Lunch 9/8/20: Stock market sell-off, stimulus showdown looming and Cameo jumps into politics

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to give an update on the latest market news including the continued tech sell-off and the likelihood we see a government stimulus agreement this week.

Segment 2: Entrepreneur and author John Roa gives John some entrepreneurial tips for those who have decided to take the leap into owning their own business and also talks about his new book, “A Practical Way to Get Rich…And Die Trying.”

Segment 3: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including researchers at the Illinois Institute of Technology have developing new brain implant technology that aims to help bring sight to the blind, a new Chicago startup that wants to help landlords more easily manage their properties and Cameo making its first foray into politics with a fundraising effort for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including “Tenet” breaking box office records and Boeing’s biggest labor union girding for a showdown over possible consolidation of 787 Dreamliner production at a nonunion plant.