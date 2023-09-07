Segment 1: Justin Reppy, Senior Advisor, Goldstone Financial Group, talks to John about the likelihood we see a recession in the next year, the Fed’s goal to get inflation down to 2%, and how we should be preparing our portfolio for an uncertain economy.

Segment 2: Bree FowlerSenior Writer, CNET, joins John to talk about what we know about the new iPhone, and the Justice Department’s antitrust case against Google going to trial on Tuesday.

Segment 3: Alex Gailey, Senior Data Reporter, Bankrate, joins John to talk about a new Bankrate study that shows 78% of those who hold the 20 most lucrative college degrees are men.

Segment 4:  Aki Ito, Senior correspondent at Insider, tells John how some workers are secretly using ChatGPT to finish work tasks quicker.