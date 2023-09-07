Segment 1: Justin Reppy, Senior Advisor, Goldstone Financial Group, talks to John about the likelihood we see a recession in the next year, the Fed’s goal to get inflation down to 2%, and how we should be preparing our portfolio for an uncertain economy.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to talk about what we know about the new iPhone, and the Justice Department’s antitrust case against Google going to trial on Tuesday.

Segment 3: Alex Gailey, Senior Data Reporter, Bankrate, joins John to talk about a new Bankrate study that shows 78% of those who hold the 20 most lucrative college degrees are men.

Segment 4: Aki Ito, Senior correspondent at Insider, tells John how some workers are secretly using ChatGPT to finish work tasks quicker.