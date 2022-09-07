Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the U.S. economy and if we have reached peak inflation, the Fed possibly raising rates again, when we will see the prices of groceries come down, and what natural gas prices will be like this winter. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Jim Gourley, Founder, Kenosha.com, tells John about why he founded Kenosha.com, what inspired him to get involved in journalism, why the site focuses on only positive news, and how business has been going since they launched in 2020.