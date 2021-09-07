Wintrust Business Lunch 9/7/21: Companies struggle to find workers, employees suffering from ‘job creep,’ and Chicago’s growing NFT scene

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: Atmosphere at the unveiling of NFT display hologram experience in conjunction with MIGOS launch of “Culture III” Live From Miami at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 11, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about Friday’s August jobs report, what we should make from the disappointing numbers, the continued concern from the Delta variant and the continued demand for labor.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about a growing trend of companies and businesses opting to “unplug” their employees from business email at the stroke of 5 PM each evening to combat employee burnout.

Segment 3:  Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest new in startup innovation including the growing NFT community in Chicago, a startup that developed a more affordable bionic hand, and a Melinda Gates-backed organization is launching in Chicago to boost women in tech.

Segment 4: Maureen Martino, Executive Director of the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce, talks to John about this weekend’s Lakeview East Festival of the Arts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Popular

Business News

More Business News
More Business News