Wintrust Business Lunch 9/7/21: Companies struggle to find workers, employees suffering from ‘job creep,’ and Chicago’s growing NFT scene

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about Friday’s August jobs report, what we should make from the disappointing numbers, the continued concern from the Delta variant and the continued demand for labor.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about a growing trend of companies and businesses opting to “unplug” their employees from business email at the stroke of 5 PM each evening to combat employee burnout.

Segment 3: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest new in startup innovation including the growing NFT community in Chicago, a startup that developed a more affordable bionic hand, and a Melinda Gates-backed organization is launching in Chicago to boost women in tech.

Segment 4: Maureen Martino, Executive Director of the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce, talks to John about this weekend’s Lakeview East Festival of the Arts.