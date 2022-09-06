Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to break down Friday’s August jobs report and why he believes the labor market is very strong and what that means to the health of the economy.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to John about how ‘quiet quitting’ is offering some ambitious employees an opportunity to become indispensable.

Segment 3: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including a Chicago startup creating meat in a lab, including pork, beef and chicken, Cybersecurity startup Coro is expanding in Chicago, Chicago legal tech firm Relativity acquiring a smaller Chicago startup, and LongJump announcing they have now invested in 15 startups deploying $1.5M in underserved founders.

Segment 4: Craig Garofalo, co-owner of Pops for Champagne, tells John how they are celebrating their 40th anniversary this month!