Kirsty Hall makes herself a coffee at WeWork, a coworking and office space (Photo by Claudio CRUZ / AFP) (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to discuss how you can succeed at work by managing up.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to John about companies beginning to roll back office perks and how both employers and employees can make the changes keep everyone happy.

Segment 3: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about a conservative activist suing an Atlanta VC fund over its efforts to invest only in Black women startup founders.

Segment 4: Amy Danzer, Director of Programming, Printers Row Lit Fest, tells John everything we need to know about the upcoming Lit Fest.