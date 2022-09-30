Segment 1: Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John Williams to talk about inflation accelerating even more than expected in August, how the markets have been reacting to the inflation data, the importance of sticking to your investment plan, and why he believes things will get better.

Segment 2: Christie Neighbors, Head Coach and Owner, CrossFit Mokena, tells John about her small business, what they incorporate into the workouts, how they change their workouts everyday, how their workouts are good for people of all ages, the importance of having a healthy diet, and their upcoming blood drive event.

Segment 3: Jacqueline Otto, Site Manager, Go Ape, talks to John about the activities you can do at Go Ape, how they do Zipline at the location, and all of the fun events taking place for the fall.