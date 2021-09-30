Wintrust Business Lunch 9/30/21: Jobless claims rise again, YouTube banning anti-vaccine activists, and FEW Spirits celebrates 10 years in Evanston

Segment 1: Ben Winck, markets and economy reporter, Insider, joins John to break down the jump in weekly jobless claims, when we can expect the labor market to pick back-up and the likelihood Congress raises the debt ceiling by October 18th.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including YouTube banning prominent anti-vaccine activists, TikTok saying 1 billion people use its app every month, and Target kicking off holiday shopping in early October.

Segment 3: Paul Hletko, Owner / Distiller, FEW Spirits, tells John about their flagship products, how they distribute worldwide, how they make everything in Evanston, what they do to create brand awareness, the challenge of getting the right shelf spot with retailers, and how they managed business through the pandemic.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including software being rolled out at O’Hare and other airports that eases runway congestion and saves jet fuel, and Southwest Airlines unveiling a new Disney plane.