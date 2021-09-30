Wintrust Business Lunch 9/30/21: Jobless claims rise again, YouTube banning anti-vaccine activists, and FEW Spirits celebrates 10 years in Evanston

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

Paul Hletko, Owner / Distiller, FEW Spirits and John Williams (Michael Piff / WGN Radio)

 Segment 1: Ben Winckmarkets and economy reporter, Insider, joins John to break down the jump in weekly jobless claims, when we can expect the labor market to pick back-up and the likelihood Congress raises the debt ceiling by October 18th.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including YouTube banning prominent anti-vaccine activists, TikTok saying 1 billion people use its app every month, and Target kicking off holiday shopping in early October.

Segment 3: Paul Hletko, Owner / Distiller, FEW Spirits, tells John about their flagship products, how they distribute worldwide, how they make everything in Evanston, what they do to create brand awareness, the challenge of getting the right shelf spot with retailers, and how they managed business through the pandemic.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including software being rolled out at O’Hare and other airports that eases runway congestion and saves jet fuel, and Southwest Airlines unveiling a new Disney plane.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Popular

Business News

More Business News
More Business News