Segment 1: Ben Winck, markets and economy reporter, Insider, joins John to talk about the 4 trends that are keeping Boomers unemployed and holding the US back from a full recovery, how the pivot to remote work accounted for 60% of the US home-price surge, and how the UK’s abrupt tax cuts are sowing market chaos.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Amazon revealing its device lineup for their sale event (like Prime Day Lite) in October, and Meta revealing a text-to-video AI tool.

Segment 3: Rebecca Ryan, Economist and Futurist, tells John about “Striketober” and how workers all across the U.S. are organizing for better working conditions.

Segment 4: Jessie Keene, the Director of Sales and Catering at the Forester Hotel, joins John to talk about their modern, upscale hotel, and a Sweetest Day event Oaken Bistro + Bar, the restaurant within the hotel is having this Sweetest Day. The Oaken Bisro + Bar has partnered with the Lake Forest Dance Academy to offer the ultimate dinner and dancing date night event on Saturday, October 15 at 6 pm. You can buy tickets here.