Wintrust Business Lunch 9/29/21: Why you should care about the debt ceiling, how the auto industry is handling the global chip shortage, and a tennis festival comes to Chicago’s south side

Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Investment Management, joins John to talk about the market volatility over the last couple of weeks, the likelihood we see interest rates rising soon, how supply chain issues are impacting the economy, and the debt ceiling stand-off in D.C.

Segment 2: Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about the latest news coming out of the auto industry including Ford’s investment in EV, and how dealerships and the industry as a whole are being hammered by the shortage of microchips.

Segment 3: Kamau Murray, Founder and CEO, XStennis, tells John about his mission to provide Chicago’s underserved communities with a pathway to college through competitive tennis, and this week’s Chicago Tennis Festival, which is bringing some of the best women’s tennis players in the world to the south side.