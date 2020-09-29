Wintrust Business Lunch 9/29/20: Beyond Meat stock pops, U.S. coin shortage and Chicago Inno’s 25 rising entrepreneurs under 25

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about what stocks are making the biggest moves today and what can we expect from the latest round of stimulus negotiations.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including Northwestern University naming a new director of its Farley Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Chicago’s manufacturing-tech innovation center mHUB launching its first accelerator program for early-stage startups making physical tech products and who is on the 2020 Chicago Inno 25 under 25 list.

Segment 3: Jim Schultz, Founder and President of Midwest Laundries, tells John about the U.S. coin shortage and how it is impacting his and other businesses that rely on coins.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Amazon’s new palm-recognition technology and Burger King Denmark trolling McDonald’s Facebook customer service issues.