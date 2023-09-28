Segment 1: Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, talks to John about why the market has been down this month, how the government shutdown is impacting the market, and the latest on the UAW strike.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to talk about what META announced at their latest developer conference, the Biden administration planning to bring back open internet rules that were enacted during the Obama administration, and new European Union law that could force the world’s social media platforms to do more to fight disinformation

Segment 3: Ryan Weidner, Co-Founder, President & CEO, Pollyanna Brewing Company, talks to John about the history of their company, how they have rode the craft beer wave, the challenge of opening the St. Charles location right before the pandemic hit, what they offer at their multiple brewery and taproom locations, and where you can find their products right now.

Segment 4: Don Fitzgerald, CEO, Dom’s Kitchen and Market, tells John about everything they have going on at Dom’s (including carrying Pollyanna beer!), why they like to distance themselves from the term ‘grocery store,’ the kind of items they carry in the market, the importance of supporting the Chicago community, and the recent announcement of a brand new Dom’s location in River North.