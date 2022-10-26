Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about what you should know about Medicare open enrollment, and why you should buy Series-I savings bonds before Friday. Terry also answers all of your Medicare and treasury bond questions!

Segment 2: Gudrun Snyder, Founder, Moon Rabbit Acupuncture, joins John to talk about her acupuncture business in the West Loop, the challenge of opening a business in the thick of the pandemic, the type of clients they serve, what services they offer, and how effective the practice can be.