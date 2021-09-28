Wintrust Business Lunch 9/28/21: Consumer confidence dips, Portillo’s reveals expansion plans, and the impact of inflation on your retirement plan

This hot dog is what gourmet foodies call the best Chicago dog. (WGN-TV)

Segment 1: John Smallwood, President, Smallwood Wealth Management, talks to John about the rise in inflation and what that might mean for your retirement plan.

Segment 2: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com Senior industry analyst, joins John to talk about a new poll that shows how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted U.S. credit card debt.

Segment 3: Osvaldo Montelongo, Founder & CEO, ConnectCareHero, tells John how his business helps older adults stay socially engaged through relevant live activity programming to help combat social isolation and promote healthy aging.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including U.S consumer confidence being down for the third straight month, Portillo’s revealing expansion plans, Boeing’s rosy travel forecast, and what we can expect from marijuana sales in Illinois.