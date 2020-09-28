Wintrust Business Lunch 9/28/20: Stock market soars, stimulus negotiations resume and a drive-thru haunted house coming to Chicago

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:
johnwilliams-60-alt

John Williams

Segment 1:  Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the why the stock market jumped today and what we need to know about the New York Times story about President Trump’s taxes.

Segment 2: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, joins John to discuss a new survey that shows that nearly half of U.S. adults say their top financial priority over the past few months has been catching up or staying current on the bills.

Segment 3: Replay Lincoln Park‘s Owner Mark Kwiatkowski tells John about a new drive-thru haunted house experience that will start on October 2nd. You can get tickets to Alley of Darkness here.

Share this story

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Thursdays at 12:20p with Bill Geiger, Chicago’s Retirement Planning Expert

Business News

More Business News
More Business News

Popular