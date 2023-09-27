Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about what we should know about an impending recession, the scariest thing on the inflation docket, how the UAW strike and a looming government shutdown will impact the economy, and when the Fed might stop raising interest rates. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.
Wintrust Business Lunch 9/27/23 – Terry Savage: Warning signs for a recession
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m.