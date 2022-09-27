Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the return of the performance review and what that means as more people are coming back to work in the office.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including Cameo opening a new headquarters in Chicago, a plant based food company planting its flag in Chicago, and Chicago’s DPI and CVS working on a new apprenticeship program, where CVS will hire 200 in Chicago.

Segment 3: Mike Marr, Owner / Brewmaster, Buffalo Creek Brewing, tells John about the type of beer they specialize in, and their upcoming Oktoberfest event happening this weekend.

Segment 4: Hospitality veteran Keegan Moon, Co-Owner, No Vacancy, talks to John about the opening of his new bar / restaurant, why he likes to think of it as the new ‘Cheers,’ the evolution of River North and the Wells St. Corridor, the type of food and cocktails they are going to serve, and when they anticipate to finally open.