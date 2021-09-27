Wintrust Business Lunch 9/27/21: Oil prices rising, United Airlines fined for tarmac delays, and the majority of college students say they can’t cover expenses with their job

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 10: A United Airlines plane sits on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport on June 10, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The Environmental Protection Agency is taking the first steps to start the process of regulating greenhouse gas emissions from airplane exhaust. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the high price of oil, how the Delta variant and the unvaccinated are impacting the economy, mortgage rates rising, home buying slowing down, Fannie Mae extending multifamily protections for renters indefinitely, and a new survey showing that the majority of college students say they can’t cover expenses with their job.

Segment 2: Charlotte Oxnam, Founder, Cue the Curves, an online community for plus-size women and clothing brands, tells John about why she started her business, how the business works, the importance of inclusivity, some of the brands that are highlighted within community, her fascination with entrepreneurship, how the business makes money and how they help anyone better understand and support plus-size women.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Delta wanting other carriers to share no-fly passenger lists while incoming Southwest CEO said he’s wary about sharing such passenger lists, United airlines being fined $1.9m for tarmac delays, and a new Metra station possibly coming to Fulton Market.