Segment 1: John Williams kicks off the Wintrust Business Lunch by breaking down a few business stories including Amazon’s second Prime Day sale, President Biden proposing new rules requiring airlines to disclose extra fees upfront, and Logan Square’s ‘horny’ farmers market.

Segment 2: Blake Sorensen, Founder of the leading allergy-friendly snack brand Blake’s Seed Based, tells John about what led him to start his business, the type of products they make, the importance of making sure the products still taste great, who is buying the product, where you can find Blake’s Seed Based in the Chicago area, how inflation is impacting business, and the plans for future growth.

Segment 3: Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin joins John to talk about the upcoming inaugural financial empowerment weekend. Treasurer Conyears-Ervin discusses how the financial services industry can be an extremely lucrative career, what employers are taking part in the event, and the importance of providing access to these industries.