Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about how markets might be impacted by a government shutdown, the latest on the UAW strike and what that means for the economy, and the Fed’s ongoing battle to bring down inflation.

Segment 2: Jane Oates, President, WorkingNation, talks to John about emergency child care funding about to end and what happens to the economy if the funding dries up.

Segment 3: Mike Marr, Owner / Brewmaster, Buffalo Creek Brewing, tells John everything you should know about their upcoming Oktoberfest taking place September 29th-October 1st in historic Long Grove!