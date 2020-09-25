Wintrust Business Lunch 9/25/20: A Friday stock market rally, how COVID-19 is impacting businesses and the first Lettuce Entertain You Restaurant Week

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

John Williams

Segment 1: Ken Wegner, President, Jel Sert, chats with John about his family-owned food and manufacturing business, how they are handling business during the pandemic and the forecast for the business for the remainder of this year and next year.

Segment 2: Jerrod Melman, Executive Partner, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, tells John about the first ever Lettuce Entertain You Restaurant Week.

Segment 3: Dave Wears, CEO of Prefense, which is an alcohol-free hand sanitizer, talks to John about the mission of the company, some of the products that Prefense offers (including a brand new one) and how COVID-19 has impacted their business.

Share this story

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Thursdays at 12:20p with Bill Geiger, Chicago’s Retirement Planning Expert

Business News

More Business News
More Business News

Popular