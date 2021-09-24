Wintrust Business Lunch 9/24/21: Volatile week for the stock market, the impact of the Delta variant on the economy, and a new food hall opens in Chicago

Lobster Roll from Urbanspace (provided by Anne Kavanagh / Urbanspace)

Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about a news study that shows that a focus on minimum wage in general is better for low-income workers than focusing on the “tip credit,” and how the Delta variant has been impacting the labor market, and

Segment 2: Eldon Scott, President, Urbanspace, tells John about the opening of their new food hall in Chicago, how business has been going the past few days since their opening, how they chose some of the vendors (including Roberta’s from Brooklyn) that will be featured at the food hall, and how he expects business to be as we manage through the pandemic.

Segment 3: Neil DeGuia, General Manager, Canopy Hotel/Hilton Garden Inn, talks to John about their brand new property that just opened yesterday in Chicago.

