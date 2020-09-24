Wintrust Business Lunch 9/24/20: Weekly jobless claims rise, Amazon Prime Day has a date and Kraft Heinz selling pumpkin spice mac and cheese

Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims and to discuss a new report that shows the supplemental $600 unemployment payments under the CARES Act had little or no adverse effect on job search.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Amazon setting the date for their wildly popular “Prime Day” and Facebook encouraging people to vote while also trying to slow down the spread of misinformation on the social network.

Segment 3: Jen Van Valkenburg, CEO and President, Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance, tells John about some of the great things going on at the conservatory including “The Flowers of Monet” exhibit and why early Fall is the perfect time for a visit.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including United Airlines offering travelers to Hawaii a $250 COVID test if you want to skip quarantine upon arrival and Chicago-based Kraft Heinz offering pumpkin spice mac & cheese in Canada.