Wintrust Business Lunch 9/23/21: Stock market rally, jobless claims jump, and EU regulators propose universal charging port for all smart devices

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about the stock market rally after the Fed announcement, the Fed’s decision to pause tapering for the moment and continuing the tapering mantra, the jump in retail sales and what we could take from the jump in weekly jobless claims.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Elon Musk saying Inspiration4 crew had ‘challenges’ with the toilet, the NTSB saying Tesla is ‘irresponsible’ for touting ‘Full Self-Driving’ features, a new report saying Facebook is using its News Feed to improve its image, and realistic AR spiders helping you battle arachnophobia

Segment 3: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about a New Buffalo panel rejecting 2 proposals to limit short-term rentals, and a home in Naperville going on sale for $15 million.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including EU regulators demanding all smart devices have a universal charging port, Northwestern University creating NU tiniest microchip structure, and California becoming the first state to bar mega-retailer quota limits.