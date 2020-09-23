Wintrust Business Lunch 9/23/20: Didn’t receive a stimulus check yet? The IRS may be trying to contact you

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist Terry Savage joins John to talk about the IRS trying to track down people who might be eligible for a stimulus check, the status of the additional $300 unemployment benefit in Illinois and why pet insurance is a good investment. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Dale Buss, veteran journalist and contributor to Forbes, Chief Executive and Automotive News, joins John to talk about The Flyover Coalition, a not-for-profit organization that promotes the economic interests of the heartland. Many people are leaving the coasts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now might be the perfect time to highlight why relocating to the Midwest could be an attractive option.