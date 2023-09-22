Segment 1: Brian Battle, Managing Director at Performance Trust Capital Partners talks to John about the Fed’s battle to fight off inflation, the threat of a government shutdown, and how the UAW strike is impacting the economy.

Segment 2: Juliana Kaplan, Senior Labor / Inequality reporter, Business Insider, tells John about the battle against hidden junk fees.

Segment 3: Monica Wilczak, co-founder of the Beverly Area Arts Alliance, talks to John about the 10-year anniversary of this weekend’s Beverly Art Walk.