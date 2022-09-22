Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins Steve & Johnnie to discuss what the Fed raising interest rates again means for you and your wallet.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with Steve & Johnnie about a variety of tech stories including more political spam coming to your Gmail inbox, and Spotify launching audio books.

Segment 3: Nina Barrett, Owner, Bookends & Beginnings, the tremendous independent bookshop in Evanston, tells Steve & Johnnie about how she’s managed to run a successful bookstore while competing with behemoths like Amazon.

Segment 4: Matt Schultz, LendingTree chief credit analyst, talks to Steve & Johnnie about a recent survey that shows sports fans will spend an average of $664 this fall, and 33% may take on debt.